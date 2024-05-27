Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 356 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 379.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

