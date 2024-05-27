Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 56,436 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 317.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.18% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,730,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $46.49 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $46.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

