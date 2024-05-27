Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $144.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $150.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.06.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

