Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 31,824 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,824 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

WBA opened at $16.03 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

