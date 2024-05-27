Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,804,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,870,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $123.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

