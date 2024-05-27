Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $781.90 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $784.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,956 shares of company stock valued at $57,252,931. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

