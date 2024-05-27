Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 514 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $45.19.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
