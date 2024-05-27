Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 514 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.