Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $133.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

