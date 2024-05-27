Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 396 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 381,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 134,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $200.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.54 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,261 shares of company stock worth $5,724,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

