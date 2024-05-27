Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4,974.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,936,000 after purchasing an additional 72,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $427.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $210.89 and a 1 year high of $430.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.