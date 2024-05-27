Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.76.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $171.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average of $205.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.25 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

