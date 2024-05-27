TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,111 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,111 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $48.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

