TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Snap by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 987,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock worth $21,263,829 in the last three months.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.