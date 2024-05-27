Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $77.79 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

