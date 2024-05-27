Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $138.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $145.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

