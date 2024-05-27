Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Ecovyst worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECVT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ecovyst by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ecovyst by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECVT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

