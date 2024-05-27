Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,428.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after acquiring an additional 748,550 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND opened at $44.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

