ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 628,432 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 608,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 187,350 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 518,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 55,592 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

Apyx Medical stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 45.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

