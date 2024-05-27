Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 61,854 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,854 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 925.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Up 2.1 %

TEGNA stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.50.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,283.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,220. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEGNA

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.