Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 26,614 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,614 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.12% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $8.68 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.