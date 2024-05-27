ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance
SBI stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
