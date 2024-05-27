Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 66,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 305,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,637 shares of company stock worth $2,106,917. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $168.75 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TXRH. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.