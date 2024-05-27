ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 181,973 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter.

JHS stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

