Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $42.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endava

Endava Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. Endava has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Endava

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 35.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 9.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 311,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 15,560.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 171,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 170,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.