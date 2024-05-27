Analog Devices, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.78. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $232.51 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.84.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

