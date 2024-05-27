Contrasting Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) and XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and XBP Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Repay alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -29.49% 7.74% 4.33% XBP Europe N/A N/A -19.05%

Volatility and Risk

Repay has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Europe has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

82.7% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XBP Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Repay and XBP Europe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $296.63 million 3.35 -$110.49 million ($0.98) -9.97 XBP Europe $166.57 million 0.33 -$11.05 million N/A N/A

XBP Europe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Repay and XBP Europe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 7 6 0 2.46 XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than XBP Europe.

Summary

Repay beats XBP Europe on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, e-cash, and digital wallet services; virtual credit card processing, enhanced ACH processing, instant funding, clearing and settlement, and communication solutions; and proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, virtual terminal, online client portal, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale services. It serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About XBP Europe

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.