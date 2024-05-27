Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $64.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.22.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Shares of TRNO opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
