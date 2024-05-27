Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 45.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

