Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $527.57.

ULTA opened at $381.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.47 and its 200-day moving average is $471.43. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

