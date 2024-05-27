Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUMA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

