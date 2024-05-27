Matson (NYSE:MATX) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $135.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Matson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Matson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Matson has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $122.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $206,277.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,656 shares of company stock valued at $746,256 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Matson by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,939 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Matson by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

