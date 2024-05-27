S&P Global’s (SPGI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $467.89.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $438.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $351,774,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.