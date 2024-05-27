PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $224.00 at Barclays

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $178.00 to $224.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.31.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $157.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Equities analysts predict that PDD will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

