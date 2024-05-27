STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Barclays

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 111,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after buying an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 501,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

