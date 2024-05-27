Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL opened at $173.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.10. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

