Guggenheim Cuts Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target to $14.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TNGX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of TNGX opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,633.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $19,471,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,937,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

