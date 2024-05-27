BTIG Research Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,120.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $999.44.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $1,036.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $873.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

