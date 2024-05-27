Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

