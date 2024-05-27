Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their sell rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a twelve month low of $192.68 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

