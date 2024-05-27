Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $151.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after acquiring an additional 959,594 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after acquiring an additional 673,670 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

