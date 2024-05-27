Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $286.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $316.00 to $286.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $220.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Workday has a 1-year low of $192.68 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Workday by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

