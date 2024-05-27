Head-To-Head Comparison: NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) versus Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NatWest Group and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 3 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.3% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NatWest Group and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 28.74% 18.01% 1.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NatWest Group and Private Bancorp of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $30.75 billion 1.14 $5.77 billion N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $130.58 million 1.50 $40.86 million $6.88 4.97

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Volatility and Risk

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats NatWest Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Private Bancorp of America

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers term credit facilities and loans, equipment and business expansion loans, working capital lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, letters of credit, business start-up loans, loans for business acquisition and partner buyouts, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, equipment, furniture and fixture, and other loans; and CDARS And ICS products. Further, it provides wealth management and legal services. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.