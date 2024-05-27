Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Critical Analysis

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 14.77% 10.84% 3.82% Amplify Energy 10.06% 8.29% 4.25%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $33.22 billion N/A $25.27 billion $2.38 5.01 Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.79 $392.75 million $0.73 8.45

This table compares Ecopetrol and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ecopetrol and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 2 4 0 0 1.67 Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus price target of $11.27, suggesting a potential downside of 5.48%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 59.37%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Ecopetrol on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol



Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Amplify Energy



Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

