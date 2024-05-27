Reviewing Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) & Its Peers

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) is one of 982 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dianthus Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $2.83 million -$43.56 million -3.87 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors $2.14 billion $147.98 million -2.65

Profitability

Dianthus Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. Dianthus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics N/A -20.82% -19.86% Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors -3,023.53% -286.94% -33.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dianthus Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors 6486 18833 44592 935 2.56

Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $42.83, indicating a potential upside of 89.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 78.93%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dianthus Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dianthus Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

