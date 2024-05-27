Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.92.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$70.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.89. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$59.02 and a 52-week high of C$80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74.

(Get Free Report

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.