Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $99.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Popular Trading Up 0.9 %

BPOP opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Popular has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $93.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

