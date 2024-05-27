Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

