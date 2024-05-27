Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $40.67

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,518 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,438 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 108,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

