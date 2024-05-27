Brokerages Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target at $242.00

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $2,390,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 71,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $2,961,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $233.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $99.71 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

