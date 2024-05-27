Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of CIFR opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
