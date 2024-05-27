Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,811 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 765,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $2,460,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIFR opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.